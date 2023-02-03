Cineplex (CGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE CGX traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,264. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.30 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cineplex Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

(Get Rating)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.