Cineplex (CGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Cineplex (TSE:CGXGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th.

Cineplex (TSE:CGXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million.

Cineplex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE CGX traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.16. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,264. The company has a market capitalization of C$580.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.30 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

