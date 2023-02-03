Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.07. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.