Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Raised to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

