Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 127,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 483,597 shares.The stock last traded at $99.90 and had previously closed at $94.89.
The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.