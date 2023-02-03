Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 127,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 483,597 shares.The stock last traded at $99.90 and had previously closed at $94.89.

The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 435.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 446,800 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $20,645,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Articles

