Citigroup Boosts Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $74.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE ELS opened at $72.80 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

