Citigroup Boosts Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $74.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE ELS opened at $72.80 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $83.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
