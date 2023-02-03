Citigroup Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.