Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Up 3.6%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 1,084,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,886,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.03.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.