Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY23 guidance to $4.05-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.30 EPS.

Clorox Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after buying an additional 210,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,404,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

