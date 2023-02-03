Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Raised to $140.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $129.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.99.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,190,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,029,000 after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

