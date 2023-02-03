Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down to $63.29

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.29, but opened at $58.62. Cloudflare shares last traded at $61.54, with a volume of 532,713 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $815,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,285 shares of company stock valued at $24,079,576 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.