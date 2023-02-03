CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.
CME Group Stock Performance
Shares of CME Group stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CME Group (CME)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.