CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.51. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.