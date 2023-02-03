CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 5,088,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

