CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Briefing.com reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.
CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 5,088,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,160,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.
Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.
