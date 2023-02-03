Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $281,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

