Coin98 (C98) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.59 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and $20.59 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.01426645 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00037237 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000452 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.82 or 0.01695712 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

