Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $10.58 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,651.72 or 0.07013879 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00420924 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.22 or 0.28710292 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00466144 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

