Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $88.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 151,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

