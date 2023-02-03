Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.82

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.82 and last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 26772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

