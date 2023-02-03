Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $70.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 417.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 197,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 43.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 179,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

