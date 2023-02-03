Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 702,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,908,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SBS shares. TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

