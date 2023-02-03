Comparing Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nikola and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 4 2 0 2.33 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 204.55%. Given Nikola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than NWTN.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -116.43% -68.29% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nikola and NWTN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 14,631.53 -$690.44 million ($1.71) -1.61 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NWTN beats Nikola on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

