Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $500.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,843,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,856,180.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 442,000 shares of company stock worth $1,455,220. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 878,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

