Compound Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $53.95 or 0.00230926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $392.05 million and approximately $39.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00055491 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00060476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.7064374 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $62,401,139.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

