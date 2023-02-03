Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

