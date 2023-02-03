Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.12. 1,424,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.51. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

