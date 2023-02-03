Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $924,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $382.15. 2,844,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

