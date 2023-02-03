Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1,214.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.80. 776,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,678. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.