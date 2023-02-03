Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 87.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.55. 645,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

