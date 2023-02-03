Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 1,226 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.44. 3,595,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,141,849. The company has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.98%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

