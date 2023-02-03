Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,895. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.91.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

