Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 970 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $102.62. 1,303,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,432. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

