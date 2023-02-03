Confluent, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Confluent in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.99% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Confluent Stock Up 9.7 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. Confluent has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 101.8% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

