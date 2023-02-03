CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Raised to $122.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile



CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

