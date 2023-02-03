CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) PT Raised to $122.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.
CONMED Price Performance
CNMD stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CONMED (CNMD)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.