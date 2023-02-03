CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE CNMD traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.61. 1,193,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,817. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $155.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.