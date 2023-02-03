Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 84,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 67,558 shares.The stock last traded at $59.84 and had previously closed at $59.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $95.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.41 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

