Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 559.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $230.56. The stock had a trading volume of 322,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

