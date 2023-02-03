Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0517

Constellation (DAG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $119.90 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002778 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00421820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,806.35 or 0.28771407 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00462787 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
