Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.



iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

