Continuum Advisory LLC Has $236,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.