Continuum Advisory LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BCE by 238.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in BCE by 523.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,872,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in BCE by 31.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

BCE opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

