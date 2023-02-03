Continuum Advisory LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Continuum Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.13.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.58.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

