Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,698 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 63,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

