Contrasting EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

EOS International (OTCMKTS:EOSI – Get Rating) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of EOS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EOS International and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOS International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boxlight $185.18 million 0.18 -$13.80 million ($0.15) -3.07

Analyst Ratings

EOS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EOS International and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 515.67%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than EOS International.

Profitability

This table compares EOS International and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOS International N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -4.14% -22.78% -5.40%

About EOS International

EOS International, Inc. provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services. EOS International, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. EOS International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sirsi Corporation.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator, or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government, and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

