Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 935,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE:BEPC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

