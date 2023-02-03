Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $129,000 in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 50.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.10. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.31). Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

