Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMU. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 119,076 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $816,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $248,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
BSMU stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $24.84.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
