Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $225,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 271,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CDW by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 219,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in CDW by 1,236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 207,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

CDW opened at $202.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average of $177.76. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $203.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

