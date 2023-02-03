Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $25.44.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

