Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,541 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $70.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $893.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

