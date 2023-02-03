Core Laboratories Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.7% per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. 110,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Core Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLB. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.