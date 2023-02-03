Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

NYSE CLB traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. 123,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $35.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLB. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

